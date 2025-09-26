These schools have proven they can help children reach their potential 📝

Pupils across the city have only just returned to class for start of the new 2025/26 school year this month.

But already, parents of children as young as three will be starting to think about school, with applications for next year’s places open now. These primary school years are so important for young learners, especially when it comes to mastering essential school skills like literacy and numeracy - and families will want to make sure the school they choose is the right fit for their child.

With this in mind, we’ve revisited the highest-performing state primaries across the Milton Keynes City Council area, using our own unique metric. The key figure our league table uses is the proportion of each school’s pupils who completed Year 6 in the most recent academic year (currently 2023/24), and met the Government’s expected standards in three key areas: reading, writing and maths.

But, of course, performance isn’t the only thing to consider when it comes to what kind of learning environment a school provides. That’s why we’ve also made sure each one had a positive mark in its latest Ofsted inspection.

These are currently poised to change before the end of the year, but for now, we’ve limited our league table to schools with either a ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ overall grade before September 2025, or positive ratings across all categories if they have been inspected since. This means that quality of education, student behaviour and attitudes, school leadership and management, and safeguarding practices all met or exceeded Government standards.

Here were the 17 Milton Keynes schools which came out on top: