The Honourable Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey visits Buckingham

The University of Buckingham was delighted to host a visit from The Honourable Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Ghana's Minister for Foreign Affairs on 23 May. Vice Chancellor, Professor James Tooley introduced the delegation from Ghana, including dignitaries who were visiting Buckingham as part of the minister’s campaign to be elected as Commonwealth Secretary General.

The Honourable Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey presented to students, many from commonwealth countries, as well as university staff. She delivered her presentation, ‘Realising the democratic dividend: a commonwealth imperative’.

The talk touched on the urgent need for strengthening democracies in the face of disinformation as a threat to peace and opportunity.

The Honourable Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey recently launched her campaign to be elected as the Commonwealth Secretary General and during her talk at Buckingham, she delivered her campaign message:

“I want to lead the Commonwealth to meet the needs of its citizens, so they can lead ambitious and fulfilling lives. As the challenges to democracy increase each year the Commonwealth must be a leader in re-engineering the democratic vision. I will use my well-known passion for accountable governance, and my extensive experience working with global leaders on interventions involving diplomacy, trade, youth, gender and democracy, to reposition the Commonwealth, fulfil our aspirations, and improve the lives of our people. The Commonwealth has great potential - it’s a sleeping giant waiting to be woken.”