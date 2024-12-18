The Open University appoints new Vice-Chancellor

The Open University has appointed Professor Dave Phoenix as its next Vice-Chancellor. Currently the Vice-Chancellor of London South Bank University and CEO of LSBU Group, Professor Phoenix will begin his new role on 1 July 2025.

Professor Phoenix brings a wealth of experience in higher education leadership to the role, and a strong commitment to widening access to education. In his current role he has led change and influenced policy development within one of the most diverse universities in the UK.

A member of the Advisory Board at the Lifelong Learning Institute, Professor Phoenix has been elected to Fellowship of both the Royal Academy of Engineering and the Academy of Social Sciences.

He has received Fellowships from the Royal Society of Chemistry, The Royal Society of Biology, The Institute of Mathematics and Its Applications, The Institution of Engineering and Technology, and the Royal Society of Medicine.

Professor Dave Phoenix is to be the new Vice Chancellor of The Open University

He was elected to Fellowship of the Royal College of Physicians (Edinburgh) for his contribution to medical research and education; was made an Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire for services to Science and Higher Education; was appointed as a Deputy Lieutenant of Greater London in 2015; and is a Principal Fellow of Advanced HE.

With more than 250 publications, his internationally recognised multidisciplinary research portfolio is focused on molecular engineering and peptide science with special relevance to biomedicine.

Professor Phoenix said: “I am delighted to be appointed as Vice-Chancellor at The Open University. The OU is quite rightly recognised as a national treasure, and I have admired it throughout my life.

“It helps to transform people’s lives, and it epitomises opportunity, as I know from the time I spent studying at the OU in support of my own career development. I’m looking forward to working together with colleagues, students and external partners, to create the next exciting chapter in our story.

“By building on all its success to date plus the OU’s global reputation for innovation and societal impact, we will work together to deliver a growth strategy for the future – one that helps to address the inequalities present in the 21st century head on.”

Malcolm Sweeting, the Chair of Council, said: “We are delighted to announce Professor Phoenix’s appointment, and we look forward to welcoming him in July. He brings outstanding leadership credentials, commitment to educational access, and a deep understanding of the evolving challenges in the higher education sector.

“I would also like to extend heartfelt thanks to Professor Tim Blackman for his outstanding contributions to the OU’s mission as previous Vice-Chancellor. I’m also delighted to confirm that Professor Josie Fraser remains in office as Interim Vice-Chancellor until Dave’s arrival in the summer, and I thank her for her ongoing leadership while addressing current growth opportunities.”