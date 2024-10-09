The Open University establishes new centre for protecting women online following £7.7 million grant

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Open University (OU) has launched a pioneering Centre for Protecting Women Online, made possible by a substantial £7.7 million grant from Research England. This new initiative aims to address and mitigate the online harms faced by women and girls, focusing on research to inform legislative, policy, and technological solutions.

The official opening of the centre took place on 8 October at The Open University campus, attended by key figures in the field, including the High Sheriff of Buckinghamshire, Kurshida Mirza, BEM, and guest keynote speaker ElsaMarie D’Silva, Founder of the Red Dot Foundation (India) and President of Red Dot Foundation Global (USA). D’Silva, a prominent advocate against gender-based violence, also co-founded the Brave Movement, a coalition dedicated to ending childhood sexual abuse, and developed Safecity, a platform that crowdsources personal experiences of sexual violence in private and public spaces.

The Centre for Protecting Women Online will serve as a vehicle for understanding and addressing the challenges posed to women’s safety online through an ambitious and interdisciplinary research agenda. It aims to deliver cross-sectoral, collaborative outputs and interventions that inform law, policy, technology development, and practice to reduce online harms suffered by women and girls. The Centre will work to minimise anti-social behaviours online while promoting pro-social behaviours and developing technology that ensures accountability, credibility, and facilitates justice.

Led by Professor Olga Jurasz, the Centre’s work will be delivered through a management team and five interwoven work streams: Law & Policy, Human Behaviour, The Future of Responsible Tech, Ethical and Responsible Tech/AI, and Policing. This marks the first facility of its kind in the UK, dedicated to influencing laws, shaping policies, and driving technological innovation for the safety of women online.

This initiative follows the release of a significant report in March by The Open University, highlighting alarming trends related to Online Violence Against Women and Girls (OVAWG) in the UK. The study revealed that 10% of women in England have experienced online violence, while 30% have witnessed it. Additionally, 13% reported that online abuse escalated to offline violence. Critically, 68% of women surveyed expressed that current legislation is insufficient in addressing these issues.

Professor Jurasz emphasized the importance of the centre’s work, stating: “The establishment of this centre marks a crucial step towards tackling online violence against women and girls and improving women’s online safety. Our research will not only raise awareness but will also drive real change in how we address these issues, from influencing policy and legislation to developing technology-driven solutions. We are committed to ensuring that the voices of women and girls are heard and that their experiences online are safer and more just.”

ElsaMarie D’Silva added: “This Centre is a vital step forward in our global fight against online violence. By harnessing interdisciplinary research and fostering collaboration across sectors, we can create actionable solutions that empower women and create safer digital spaces for all. Together, we can make a significant impact.”

According to the OVAWG study, public support for criminalising online violence against women is robust, with over 80% of people across the UK backing this initiative. High Sheriff of Buckinghamshire, Kurshida Mirza, said: “This initiative by The Open University is a vital advancement in the fight against online violence. I am confident that the research and collaboration led by this centre will have a profound impact on protecting women and girls, both locally and nationally. We must all work together to create a safer digital environment where everyone can thrive without fear of abuse or harm.”

The £7.7 million funding from Research England is part of a broader £156 million investment from the Expanding Excellence in England Fund (E3), aimed at supporting the growth of outstanding research units within universities.