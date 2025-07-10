The OU’s 2025 National Student Survey results

Walton Hall, The Open University

The results of the National Student Survey (NSS) 2025, commissioned by the Office for Students (OfS) have been published, with The Open University (OU) receiving increased positivity scores across all themes, covering academic support, teaching, organisation and management, assessment and feedback, learning resources, and learning opportunities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When compared to other higher education institutions who took part, the OU has also performed higher in the majority of themes. The university has continued to perform extremely well for its teaching and learning offer, with 89.2% of students responding positively when asked about receiving their assessment feedback on time – this is nearly 8% higher than the sector average.

90% of students surveyed also said their course was well organised – a score 12% higher than the rest of the sector – while teaching staff were commended for their engagement, with a rating of 92.8%.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Professor Ian Pickup, Pro Vice Chancellor - Students at The Open University, said:

“We’re grateful that so many of our students took the time to share their views with us through the survey. The feedback they give us continues to make a real difference, helping us shape improvements for their learning experience. We’re particularly delighted that more of our students feel that information about the OU’s mental wellbeing support services are well communicated; and that more agree that it is clear that student feedback is acted on.”

The full NSS survey results are available here.

What is the National Student Survey?

The NSS is an annual survey of almost half a million students - final-year undergraduates studying for higher education qualifications at publicly funded higher education institutions (HEIs) and further education colleges (FECs) in England and Wales, and HEIs in Northern Ireland and Scotland. The survey consists of questions that relate to aspects of the student experience – teaching, learning opportunities, assessment and feedback, academic support, organisation and management, learning resources, learning community and student voice.