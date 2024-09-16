The Premier Academy’s International School Award
The Award celebrates schools that accomplish exceptional work in international education. Scott McDonald, Chief Executive of the British Council, said: ‘The Premier Academy has earned this prestigious award through its inspirational international work and links with schools abroad’.
The Academy annually represents the UK in the Global Science Opera, forging to strong links with diverse schools across the world. Added to this, an annual international-themed Cultural Diversity Week, incorporating art, dance and music, is an extremely popular celebration of the Academy’s community.
The Premier Academy has also recently worked with MAKE (Milton Keynes Arts Education) on a project celebrating the diversity of cultural backgrounds in Milton Keynes, resulting in some wonderful intercultural learning and artwork.
