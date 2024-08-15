The sky’s the limit for Oakgrove students as grades rise

Oakgrove School

Oakgrove students have achieved another set of excellent A level and BTEC level 3 grades, further cementing the school and its students ongoing educational success. This is due to a combination of consistently high-quality teaching and hard work by the students.

The outstanding results are testament to individual student accomplishments, which have included some with straight A*s. In subjects including Further Maths, Chemistry, Economics and Sociology, students achieved an impressive average grade of B overall.

“It is evident that dedication, perseverance and a drive to achieve has paid off for our students and staff, Oakgrove’s Headteacher Ian Tett said:

“The school’s reputation for high-quality learning gets better and better, with the students surpassing all expectations. They should be very proud of their remarkable grades and we wish them well, whether they are continuing their journeys in education at prestigious universities, starting esteemed courses, gaining an apprenticeship qualification or joining the workplace.”