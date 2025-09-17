The University of Buckingham celebrates September graduation

The University of Buckingham proudly marked its graduation ceremonies this weekend, with hundreds of students gathering with their families and friends on the Beloff Lawn at Hunter Street.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Across three ceremonies, graduates from the Faculties of Business, Humanities and Social Sciences, Medicine and Health Sciences, and Education, received their degrees in front of staff, alumni, and members of the community.

Chancellor Dame Mary Archer DBE congratulated the Class of 2025, describing the occasion as “a real achievement and something of which to be proud.” She encouraged graduates to remember the diverse experiences they had at Buckingham and to carry forward the University’s reputation as ambassadors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Deans of each faculty also offered words of praise. Professor Debarpita Bardhan-Correia (Business, Humanities and Social Sciences) spoke of the pride felt by staff as they observed “students help each other cross the line and gratification in seeing meaningful interactions with fellow students.”

Graduation Ceremony 2025

Professor Barnaby Lenon (Education) praised graduates for their commitment to self-improvement and readiness to learn throughout their career as in teaching, one of the “greatest professions.”

Douglas Blackstock was also conferred as Honorary Graduate. Douglas is President of the European Association for Quality Assurance in Higher Education and across 40 years of working in higher education, he has championed the role that students can play in assuring and improving the quality and shaping the governance of their institutions.

The University, which began as University College Buckingham in 1976 and was granted a Royal Charter in 1983, has grown into a thriving international community with over 3,700 students from 100 countries. Alongside historic buildings such as Ondaatje Hall (1445) and Prebend House (1610), the campus continues to expand with modern facilities like the award-winning Vinson Building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Saturday, October 18 the University is holding an Open Day for prospective students to explore the riverside campus and find out more about living and studying at Buckingham.

About The University of Buckingham

The University of Buckingham is the UK’s first independent university, pioneering the two-year degree and maintaining a strong focus on high-quality teaching and student support.