The University of Buckingham medical students treat collision as part of a mass training simulation

The training simulation involved a train colliding with a minibus, which then hit a car. It took place on university grounds and alongside the medical students there were also 40 members of the emergency services, 65 volunteers, clinical and support staff from hospitals, as well as 50 professional actors.

“The students treated casualties with an array of injuries,” said Prof Jo Selway, Phase 1 Lead within the faculty of medicine and health sciences, “it also allowed them to experience a ‘real life’ situation and the uncertainty and complexity of healthcare for large numbers. This is valuable for all areas of clinical practice making this training event an extremely valuable contribution to their learning.”

Student Leila Mohamed, Med 22, said “I really enjoyed being a part of the major incident, it gave me the opportunity to put my clinical skills into practice in a safe environment. It was a very valuable experience as I was given feedback by experienced clinical supervisors who were also very supportive. The day was very well organised and put together with a briefing before and after the event to tie everything together. A big thank you to the university for organizing the event.”