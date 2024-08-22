The Webber Independent School students achieving excellent results year on year
Students at The Webber are more than just their results however, as they secure their first choice places in some of the best post 16 destinations across the county, enriched with the ‘Webber Edge’ students embrace the challenges the modern world. 16 year old Georgina said: ‘The boosters and past papers were the most helpful in preparing for our exams, I am so pleased with my results and securing my sixth form placement.'
Webber places a high value on traditional academic strength and helping our young people get their best results, whilst ensuring they are well-equipped for an exponentially changing career landscape. Offering inclusive and highly personalised learning environment, designed to ensure students reach their full potential, their approach to a modern affordable education has seen the school remain one of the top-performing schools in Milton Keynes.
Headmistress Hilary Marsden said: ‘Webber students are the future game changers and we are proud of all our students, their families and our fantastic teachers who have worked exceptionally well in partnership together as a Webber Family preparing our young people to be the tomorrow makers they are.'
Webber offers the affordability of high quality educational provision accessed through a family friendly monthly payment plan for aspirational parents looking to invest in their child’s future. Webber welcomes all to experience this for themselves at their upcoming Open Day, October 12. Please visit the website to book your attendance. Alternatively every day is an open day and you can contact the friendly Registrar to arrange a bespoke tour at your convenience.
