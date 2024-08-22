The Webber Independent School students achieving excellent results year on year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Webber Independent School, celebrates for the eleventh year running as its students continue to achieve significantly above expectation with high GCSE results. Since 2011, they have achieved significantly above the national average, with almost 50% of all exam results being the top grades of 7 -9. This year, 97% of their Year 11 students achieved Grades 4 - 9, with many of them achieving excellent Value-Added results of at least 1 grade higher than predicted.

Students at The Webber are more than just their results however, as they secure their first choice places in some of the best post 16 destinations across the county, enriched with the ‘Webber Edge’ students embrace the challenges the modern world. 16 year old Georgina said: ‘The boosters and past papers were the most helpful in preparing for our exams, I am so pleased with my results and securing my sixth form placement.'

Webber places a high value on traditional academic strength and helping our young people get their best results, whilst ensuring they are well-equipped for an exponentially changing career landscape. Offering inclusive and highly personalised learning environment, designed to ensure students reach their full potential, their approach to a modern affordable education has seen the school remain one of the top-performing schools in Milton Keynes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Headmistress Hilary Marsden said: ‘Webber students are the future game changers and we are proud of all our students, their families and our fantastic teachers who have worked exceptionally well in partnership together as a Webber Family preparing our young people to be the tomorrow makers they are.'

The Webber Edge

Webber offers the affordability of high quality educational provision accessed through a family friendly monthly payment plan for aspirational parents looking to invest in their child’s future. Webber welcomes all to experience this for themselves at their upcoming Open Day, October 12. Please visit the website to book your attendance. Alternatively every day is an open day and you can contact the friendly Registrar to arrange a bespoke tour at your convenience.