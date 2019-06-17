These are the schools in Milton Keynes that turned away potential pupils.

These are the hardest primary schools in Milton Keynes to get your child into

22 schools in Milton Keynes and the surrounding area turned away children who applied for reception places for the year 2019/20.

Pupils are turned away for a variety of reasons. These figures, provided by Milton Keynes Council, show the schools which turned away children who applied, and how many pupils were turned away at each oversubscribed school.

1. Howe Park School

2. Heelands School

3. Lavendon School

4. Loughton Manor First School

