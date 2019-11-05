These are the Milton Keynes schools where teachers take the most days off sick

Milton Keynes Citizen can reveal the schools in Milton Keynes where teachers took the most days off for illness.

This data was published by the government in September 2019 but was collected in November 2018 and sickness absence figures relate to the 2017/18 school year. These are the latest figures available. They show the average number of days taken off sick by teachers at each school. These are the 20 Milton Keynes schools for which data was available where the most days were taken off for illness. Across England, a teacher took 4.0 days off sick on average. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.

1. The Walnuts School Average number of days taken off by teachers: 13 Google other Buy a Photo

2. Stantonbury Campus Average number of days taken off by teachers: 10.3 Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

3. Brooksward School Average number of days taken off by teachers: 8.8 Google other Buy a Photo

4. Sir Herbert Leon Academy Average number of days taken off by teachers: 8.6 Google other Buy a Photo

View more