These are the ratings of every Milton Keynes primary school recently inspected by Ofsted

These are the ratings of every primary school in Milton Keynes following recent inspections by Ofsted.
Listed are 42 primary schools and their rating from Ofsted, which ranges from ‘1 - Outstanding’ to ‘4 - Inadequate’, based on inspections made from 2018 to 2019. The data is the latest available on the Government website. Schools are listed in order of the most recent inspections.
1. Oakgrove School
Ofsted rating: 2 - Good. Date of inspection: 27-06-2019