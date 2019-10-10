These are the ratings of every Milton Keynes secondary school inspected by Ofsted

These are the ratings of every secondary school in Milton Keynes following inspections by Ofsted

These are the ratings of every secondary school in Milton Keynes following inspections by Ofsted.

Listed are 16 secondary schools and their rating from Ofsted, which ranges from ‘1 - Outstanding’ to ‘4 - Inadequate’, based on the last inspection. The data is the latest available on the Government website. Schools are listed in order of the most recent inspections.

Ofsted rating: 2 - Good. Date of inspection: 27-06-2019

1. Oakgrove School

1. Oakgrove School

Ofsted rating: 2 - Good. Date of inspection: 27-06-2019
Ofsted rating: 1 - Outstanding. Date of inspection: 23-01-2019

2. White Spire School

2. White Spire School

Ofsted rating: 1 - Outstanding. Date of inspection: 23-01-2019
Ofsted rating: 2 - Good. Date of inspection: 16-01-2019

3. Denbigh School

3. Denbigh School

Ofsted rating: 2 - Good. Date of inspection: 16-01-2019
Ofsted rating: 2 - Good. Date of inspection: 05-12-2018

4. Stephenson Academy

4. Stephenson Academy

Ofsted rating: 2 - Good. Date of inspection: 05-12-2018
