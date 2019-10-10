These are the ratings of every Milton Keynes secondary school inspected by Ofsted

Listed are 16 secondary schools and their rating from Ofsted, which ranges from ‘1 - Outstanding’ to ‘4 - Inadequate’, based on the last inspection. The data is the latest available on the Government website. Schools are listed in order of the most recent inspections.

1. Oakgrove School Ofsted rating: 2 - Good. Date of inspection: 27-06-2019

2. White Spire School Ofsted rating: 1 - Outstanding. Date of inspection: 23-01-2019

3. Denbigh School Ofsted rating: 2 - Good. Date of inspection: 16-01-2019

4. Stephenson Academy Ofsted rating: 2 - Good. Date of inspection: 05-12-2018

