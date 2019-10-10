These are the ratings of every Milton Keynes secondary school inspected by Ofsted
These are the ratings of every secondary school in Milton Keynes following inspections by Ofsted.
Listed are 16 secondary schools and their rating from Ofsted, which ranges from ‘1 - Outstanding’ to ‘4 - Inadequate’, based on the last inspection. The data is the latest available on the Government website. Schools are listed in order of the most recent inspections.
1. Oakgrove School
Ofsted rating: 2 - Good. Date of inspection: 27-06-2019