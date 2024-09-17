Thornton College hosts Inaugural MK Schools Lit Fest 2024
This is an incredible partnership project working with the MK Lit Fest team, authors, Waterstones and Thornton College. Jo Scott, Careers Leader at Thornton College said “We are hugely grateful to all the people who have worked with us to make this idea a reality. I am looking forward to seeing it all come together and watching students experience the different workshops throughout the day”.
Confirmed authors include Bex Hogan, Lizzie Waterworth, Adam Connors and Imogen Robertson and hundreds of students from Swallowfield Primary, Thornborough Infant School, St Monica’s Catholic School, St Gregory’s Catholic School, Fulbrook School and Oakgrove School will join Thornton students for a day of literary joy!
Bex Hogan will be introducing her most recent book, Bronte Tempestra and the Ice Warriors – a fun filled fantasy quest series – will Bronte be the first ever princess to become a knight!
Lizzie Waterworth, (the voice of Horrid Henry), will be working with her book ‘How to Talk So People Will Listen’ – bringing all her tips and tricks on how to take control of your voice and boost your confidence in speaking out!
Adam Connors a former physicist will be introducing his latest book ‘Find me After’ – a mind-bending, entertaining thriller about the dangerous depths of the ocean and an alternative reality populated by those caught between life and death…
Imogen Robertson has carved a career from writing novels packed with twists, intrigue, betrayal, romance and suspense. She will be sharing with students what it is like to write for a living, and how she has created unputdownable stories, from historical murder mysteries to modern-day London secrets, via Parliament and even a World War Two spy!
Students of all ages attending are set to have an exciting day, meeting authors and experiencing literature!
Dr Shaw said “We are so incredibly proud to be hosting this amazing inaugural event not only for our own students but for students from across Milton Keynes and the local area. We are deeply grateful to our four wonderful authors who will be joining us for the day – I cannot wait to meet them – and we are proud to be working with Waterstones. A love of reading is so important in learning, and it is wonderful to have this opportunity to open our students’ minds to the world of literature and the joy it brings”.
