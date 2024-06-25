Thornton College 'Outstanding' in all areas
This news follows their Independent School Inspectorate (ISI) Inspection Report in October 2022 which rated the school “Excellent” in all areas, again the highest possible rating.
Dr Shaw, Head Teacher said “We are thrilled not only with the judgements, but with the content of the report, which you will see captures all that is so special about Thornton. The report recognises the outstanding pastoral care and nurturing environment cultivated at Thornton but also the academic rigour of our teaching and learning and the super initiatives of our student body.”
Some statements from the report include:
“Relationships throughout the school, based on mutual respect and inclusivity, are evident in the pupils’ outstanding attitudes to learning.”
“Pupils are challenged in lessons and are confident to join in discussions.”
“Teachers have very high expectations of the pupils and enable them to feel successful in their learning.”
“Leaders and teachers are relentless in their expectations for pupils in all year groups and this results in the development of pupils who are articulate and motivated to learn.”
The full report along with the schools’ recent ISI Inspection Report can be found on the school’s website.
Congratulations to the whole school community at Thornton College for this achievement.
