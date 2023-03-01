Thousands of children in Milton Keynes receive ‘first choice’ secondary school place
94% of pupils gained one of their top four preferred schools while 80% secured their first choice
Thousands of pupils across Milton Keynes find out today which secondary school they’ll be moving to in September.
Milton Keynes City Council received 3,855 applications by the October 31 deadline (compared to 3,982 in 2022) with 94% gaining one of their top four preferred schools, and 80% of children securing their first choice.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Councillor Zoe Nolan, Cabinet Member for Children and Families, said: “It has been another busy year for secondary school applications, and our school admissions team has been dedicated to meeting the needs of local families.
"Our city is one of the fastest growing places in the country and we’re committed to having a good school place ready for every child. We’ll continue to invest in our network of local schools alongside opening new schools to meet demand.”
Since 2014, the council has created capacity for 13,601 new school places for local children; building seven new schools and helping 27 existing schools expand.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A small number of late applications received will be processed during April. Parents who still need to make an application should complete a late application form which is available on the council’s website here
> You can appeal against the decision within 20 working days, and the case must be heard within 40 days.
The final decision is made by an independent panel at a hearing where the council or school explains why the application was rejected.
To appeal successfully, parents must show that the proper admissions process was not followed, or that relevant circumstances about their child were not considered.