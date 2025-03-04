Thousands of Milton Keynes 11-year-olds find out whether they've been granted their preferred secondary school place

The council has this week informed thousands of youngsters about which secondary school they will be attending in September.

Parents and carers of Year 6 were told yesterday (Monday) whether their childrren granted their preferred placement – but not all of them were lucky.

Some 83% of children secured their first choice, while 97% were given one of their top four preferred schools. This was an increase of 2% compared to last year.

And 100% of children were given a school place, says Milton Keynes City Council, which received 3,786 applications this year.

In the past ten years, the council has created capacity for 13,601 new school places for local children by building seven new schools and helping 27 existing schools expand.

Councillor Joe Hearnshaw, Cabinet member for Children and Young People, said: “Thanks to the efforts of our dedicated school admissions team and a fantastic network of local schools, the vast majority of pupils have been offered a place at their preferred school. We’ll continue to work with the school community to make sure that local school places are available in line with demand as the city changes and grows.”

Late applications received will be processed during April. Parents who still need to apply should complete a late application form before Friday 14 March. It is available on the council’s website here.

Meanwhile, applications for starting school for the first time or moving up to junior school in September closed last month. Offers will be announced on April 16.