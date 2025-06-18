Thrift Farm unveils sneak peak of new nursery

Thrift Farm is thrilled to offer families a first glimpse of their £1.2 million, state of the art nursery ahead of its official opening this September. Starting 5th July and running every Saturday until 30th August, families can book a Hard Hat Tour to explore this unique facility designed to connect children with nature.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blending rustic charm with modern features, the 5,500-square-foot nursery highlights include spaces bathed in natural light from expansive windows, unrestricted access to outdoor play areas, and daily supervised farm visits, giving children hands-on experiences with animals.

Emma Hall, Nursery Manager, expressed her enthusiasm, saying, "The build is really coming together - we can’t wait to unveil this incredible space. Our new nursery will not only be a centre for early years learning but also a place where children can truly thrive, exploring the countryside around them."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A £300,000 grant from Buckinghamshire Council has helped make this vision a reality.

Thrift Farm

Key Features of Thrift Farm’s New Nursery:

Direct access to natural gardens and play areas.

Creative and exploration-friendly free-flow spaces.

Daily opportunities for interactive animal experiences.

Nutritious, freshly prepared onsite meals.

A strong commitment to sustainability with eco-conscious materials and design.

Accepted government childcare grants and a range of flexible funding options.

Welcoming children from 6 weeks through to school age, the nursery aligns with Thrift Farm’s ethos of nature-inspired learning.

Families are encouraged to book their Hard Hat Tour early to secure their spot, as spaces are limited. To reserve your place, visit www.thrift-farm.co.uk.