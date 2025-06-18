Thrift Farm unveils sneak peak of new nursery

Thrift Farm is thrilled to offer families a first glimpse of their £1.2 million, state of the art nursery ahead of its official opening this September. Starting 5th July and running every Saturday until 30th August, families can book a Hard Hat Tour to explore this unique facility designed to connect children with nature.

Blending rustic charm with modern features, the 5,500-square-foot nursery highlights include spaces bathed in natural light from expansive windows, unrestricted access to outdoor play areas, and daily supervised farm visits, giving children hands-on experiences with animals.

Emma Hall, Nursery Manager, expressed her enthusiasm, saying, "The build is really coming together - we can’t wait to unveil this incredible space. Our new nursery will not only be a centre for early years learning but also a place where children can truly thrive, exploring the countryside around them."

A £300,000 grant from Buckinghamshire Council has helped make this vision a reality.

Key Features of Thrift Farm’s New Nursery:

  • Direct access to natural gardens and play areas.
  • Creative and exploration-friendly free-flow spaces.
  • Daily opportunities for interactive animal experiences.
  • Nutritious, freshly prepared onsite meals.
  • A strong commitment to sustainability with eco-conscious materials and design.
  • Accepted government childcare grants and a range of flexible funding options.

Welcoming children from 6 weeks through to school age, the nursery aligns with Thrift Farm’s ethos of nature-inspired learning.

Families are encouraged to book their Hard Hat Tour early to secure their spot, as spaces are limited. To reserve your place, visit www.thrift-farm.co.uk.

