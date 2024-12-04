Tickford Park joins Grand Union Partnership school’s trust

Tickford Park Primary School in Newport Pagnell has announced that it joined the Grand Union Partnership schools trust on Sunday 1st December.

The school, which was assessed ‘Good’ by Ofsted in 2021 has been supported by the trust for over a year, with children accessing facilities and other resources across the trust and management teams working together for an extended period.

The Grand Union Partnership now includes 5 schools serving a diverse range of communities in and around Milton Keynes and is working with a number of other primary schools in the area.

Academies were introduced by the Labour government in 2002 as part of the Education Act with a view to giving groups of schools the autonomy to work together and form Multi-Academy Trusts for the betterment of pupils and learning.

Phil Webster, CEO of the Grand Union Partnership said:

‘We are thrilled that the governors at Tickford Park have chosen to join the Grand Union Partnership. We exist to help each of our schools become the best version of themselves and we can see that the Tickford Park team are already in a great place. Our mission will therefore be to continue to support the teaching team, increase opportunities for great learning and personal development of the children and work closely with the whole school community.

Stuart McDonald, Chair of Governors at Tickford Park said:

‘We are pleased to join the Grand Union Partnership after working closely with Phil and his team for over a year. The focus on being a Trust for local primary schools, along with a shared vision and ethos across the schools in the partnership, made it an ideal fit for Tickford Park.’