For primary schools to achieve one of the most important tasks expected of them - teaching their young pupils essential school skills - they need children attending class as often as possible.

But overall, England’s attendance rates show definite room for improvement. The Government’s latest absence and attendance figures, covering the full 2023/24 school year, show that the overall absence rate - the percentage of half-days missed for all pupils - still lingers well above pre-pandemic figures. One in five pupils were also labelled ‘persistently absent’, meaning they missed at least 10% of these half-day sessions.

A recent Department for Education report has demonstrated just how much this matters to a pupil’s education, even in their primary school years. It found that those who attended school nearly every day in Year 6 were 1.3 times more likely to meet the Government’s expected standards in reading, writing and maths in Year 6, compared to pupils who only attended 90-95% of the time. This means missing just 10 days of school reduces their chances by around 25%.

We’ve taken a look at overall absence rates for state-funded primary schools - including infant and lower schools -across the Milton Keynes City Council area. Using this data, we’ve created a league table for parents, shining a spotlight on the local school communities that excelled when it came to encouraging regular attendance over the last school year.

Here were the 12 Milton Keynes schools that came out on top:

1 . Watling Primary School At the top of the list is this brand new primary free school, in the Whitehouse area towards the west of Milton Keynes. In the 2023/24 school year, it had a low overall absence rate of just 3.2%. | Google Photo Sales

2 . St Bernadette's Catholic Primary School St Bernadette’s is a local authority-maintained Catholic primary school in the Monkston Park area. It has a roll size of about 417 pupils. In the 2023/24 school year, it had an overall absence rate of 3.4%. | Google Photo Sales

3 . Caroline Haslett Primary School Caroline Haslett is a local authority-maintained primary school in the Shenley Lodge area. It also has about 417 pupils, with a considerably higher proportion of them meeting the Government’s expected standards for reading, writing, and maths than both the local and national averages. In the 2023/24 school year, it had an overall absence rate of 3.7%. | Google Photo Sales