Transformed school shortlisted for two awards
Holne Chase Primary School has been shortlisted for Primary School of the Year while Principal David Killick has been shortlisted for Headteacher of the Year at this year’s Milton Keynes Education Awards.
Just three years ago the school was struggling, and put under the stewardship of the award-winning Preston Hedges Trust following an inadequate Ofsted inspection. This latest award nomination underlines the dramatic turnaround in fortunes.
Chief Executive of Preston Hedges Trust Paul Watson said: “We are thrilled to see Holne Chase Primary earn recognition in this way. It is truly deserved and is testament to the tireless work of our Trust, the school staff and leadership, wider parent community and pupils who have all been fundamental to transforming the school.
“We are equally delighted to see David Killick individually recognised and put forward for Headteacher of the Year. David has been at the forefront of this fresh new chapter for the school with his unwavering commitment which has seen pupils thrive, Ofsted award the school a ‘Good’ rating, and the number of parents selecting the school as their first-choice soar by 33 per cent.”
Principal David Killick said: “It is wonderful and humbling to be shortlisted for these awards, and really reminds us all just what an excellent year we have had. The encouragement we have received – both from Preston Hedges Trust, our families and the local community – has been wonderful. And the Trust’s leadership team has helped make the incredible improvements possible; supporting us every step of the way, as we embarked on an ambitious transformation of the fabric of the school, and the educational outcomes for our pupils.”