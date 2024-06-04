Transformed school shortlisted for two awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Bletchley school which recently rose out of special measures and has seen soaring admission numbers has now been shortlisted for two prestigious education awards.

Holne Chase Primary School has been shortlisted for Primary School of the Year while Principal David Killick has been shortlisted for Headteacher of the Year at this year’s Milton Keynes Education Awards.

Just three years ago the school was struggling, and put under the stewardship of the award-winning Preston Hedges Trust following an inadequate Ofsted inspection. This latest award nomination underlines the dramatic turnaround in fortunes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chief Executive of Preston Hedges Trust Paul Watson said: “We are thrilled to see Holne Chase Primary earn recognition in this way. It is truly deserved and is testament to the tireless work of our Trust, the school staff and leadership, wider parent community and pupils who have all been fundamental to transforming the school.

Holne Chase Principal David Killick

“We are equally delighted to see David Killick individually recognised and put forward for Headteacher of the Year. David has been at the forefront of this fresh new chapter for the school with his unwavering commitment which has seen pupils thrive, Ofsted award the school a ‘Good’ rating, and the number of parents selecting the school as their first-choice soar by 33 per cent.”