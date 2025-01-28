Transforming Hospitality Education: Buckinghamshire New University partners with Horwood House Hotel

Horwood House Exterior

Buckinghamshire New University has joined forces with Horwood House Hotel to bridge the gap between academic learning and industry practice, creating an enriching environment for students and professionals alike.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This partnership offers an array of opportunities for students, including:

Guest Lectures by Industry Experts: Professionals from Horwood House Hotel share their insights on current hospitality trends and practices.

Real-World Exposure: Visits to Horwood House Hotel provide students with firsthand experience of hotel operations and management.

Internships and Placements: Students gain practical experience through placements, applying their academic learning in professional settings.

Consultancy Projects: Tackling real business challenges, students contribute innovative solutions to real-world problems.

"We are thrilled to partner with Horwood House Hotel to provide our students with exceptional learning opportunities. This collaboration will not only enhance their education but also strengthen our ties with the industry, ensuring our curriculum remains relevant and forward-thinking," said Lisa Wyld, Professor of Hospitality Innovation and Leadership, Buckinghamshire New University.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking from Horwood House Hotel, Caroline Morrone, General Manager says “it is a privilege to work with Buckinghamshire New University and to share our hospitality experience with passionate students. At Horwood House it is our strong belief to invest in the future of hospitality with our own team and of those entering the industry.”

This initiative exemplifies how education and industry can come together to prepare the next generation of hospitality leaders while addressing real-world challenges.