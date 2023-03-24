Trust which has taken over Bletchley school scoops two prestigious national education awards

A trust which has taken over a school in Milton Keynes has scooped two prestigious national education awards.

The leading local school trust which has taken over the running of Bletchley's Holne Chase School collected the awards at a ceremony on Thursday night (Marc 23).

One of the awards saw the Preston Hedges Trust named the country’s best Academy Trust - recognising its exceptional work in outstanding, good, new and improving schools in the area.

From left Chief Executive Paul Watson, Executive Principal Caroline Stewart, Chief Operating Officer Becky Hickford, Market and Communications Officer Catherine Gautrey, Executive Principal Tracey Coles and Trust Chair Michael Brinkley

It won Best Small Trust and the blue ribband Best Multi Academy Trust awards at the Multi Academy Trust Association Awards in London last night.

The Trust, which has a vision of delivering fun, creativity and achievement at each of its five schools, was the only Trust from the Milton Keynes and Northampton area represented at the award ceremony and beat off competition from across the country to clinch the awards.

Chief Executive of the Trust, Paul Watson, said: “We are delighted to achieve this recognition for our schools and wider school communities which is testament to the tireless energy and commitment of our staff and the outcomes our pupils are achieving.

“As a Trust we offer the very best opportunities to all our pupils throughout each of our schools. Our highly skilled, energetic and creative teaching staff make sure we constantly drive forward standards and deliver continuous school improvement across all of our schools – regardless of where they are in their individual journey.”

Chair of the Trust Mike Brinkley said: “Our schools exceed national academic targets and continuously offer an incredible variety of educational experiences for pupils in inspiring learning environments.

“It is fantastic that our work is now gaining national attention in this way as we continue in our commitment to providing the very best opportunities that enable children to thrive socially and academically at all our schools.”

