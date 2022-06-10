Universities Minister visits OU campus in Milton Keynes

The Minister joined MK North MP Ben Everitt on a visit to discuss how the University designs and produces its high quality distance learning curriculum.

Meeting students from across England, she heard about the challenges and barriers they have faced accessing higher education and how they have overcome them through part-time distance learning study at the OU and the positive outcomes achieved.

She then toured the OU’s world class online OpenSTEM lab with Professor Nick Braithwaite, Executive Dean for the Faculty of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.

Michelle Donelan MP, Minister of State for Higher and Further Education, pictured during her to The Open University in Milton Keynes

The OpenSTEM lab connects students to state-of-the-art learning equipment over the internet, enabling them to conduct research from anywhere in the world.