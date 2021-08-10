If you haven't got the grades you needed for your chosen university place, don't panic - there's still the option of applying to other universities through the clearing process.

Clearing is also used by applicants who have chosen to wait before applying to university, or who apply after the June 30 UCAS deadline.

How can I apply?

University of Bedfordshire

Visit the websites of the universities or colleges you're interested in - each website will have information on places available and the grade requirements needed for those courses.

Once you have your grades, you can start looking immediately. Places can go very quickly during the clearing process. Most universities will let you apply online to speed up the process of your application.

Once you receive an offer from your preferred clearing choice university, you need to add this as your choice through UCAS Track; this is the only way to get an official and formal clearing offer.

At the University of Bedfordshire you can call 0300 3300 073 or apply online.

What courses are available?

You can visit the website for up to date information on which courses are available through clearing.

At the time of writing the courses available are:

Business:

Advertising and Marketing Communications BSc (Hons)

Events Management BSc (Hons)

Business Administration (International Banking and Finance) BA (Hons)

Business and Management (Top up) BA (Hons)

Business Management FdA

Business Management BSc (Hons)

Business Management (with Placement) BSc (Hons)

Business Management with Law BSc (Hons)

Business Studies (Project Management) BSc (Hons)

Business Studies with Finance BSc (Hons)

Business Studies with Marketing BSc (Hons)

Salon and Spa Management FdA

Computer Science and Technology

Artificial Intelligence and Robotics BSc (Hons)

Automotive Engineering BEng (Hons)

Building Services and Sustainability FD

Building Technology FdSc

Business Information Systems BSc (Hons)

Computer Animation and Visual Effects BSc (Hons)

Computer Games Development BSc (Hons)

Computer Networking BSc (Hons)

Computer Science BSc (Hons)

Construction Management FdSc

Construction Management (Top up) BSc (Hons)

Cybersecurity BSc (Hons)

Electronic Engineering BEng (Hons)

Information and Data Systems BSc (Hons)

Information Technology BSc (Hons)

Mechanical Engineering BEng (Hons)

Product Design BSc (Hons)

Quantity Surveying and Value Engineering BSc (Hons)

Software Engineering BSc (Hons)

Sustainable Construction FD

Sport

Applied Personal Training and Specialist Exercise Instruction BSc (Hons)

Applied Sport and Physical Education BSc (Hons)

Applied Sport Science and Coaching BSc (Hons)

Clinical Exercise Therapy BSc (Hons)

Football Business BA (Hons)

Football Coaching BA (Hons)

Football Science BSc (Hons)

Football Studies BA (Hons)

Health, Nutrition and Exercise BSc (Hons)

International Sport Development BA (Hons)

Master of Physical Education (Secondary) (with QTS) MPhysEd

Physical Education (Secondary) (with QTS) BA (Hons)

Physiotherapy BSc (Hons)

Sport and Exercise Science BSc (Hons)

Sport and Physical Education BA (Hons)

Sport and Physical Education BSc (Hons)

Sport Science and Coaching BSc (Hons)

Sport Science and Personal Training BSc (Hons)

Sports Science (Personal Training) FdSc

Sports Science (Sports Coaching) FdSc

Sports Science (Sports Coaching) BA (Hons)

Sports Therapy and Rehabilitation BSc (Hons)

Strength and Conditioning BSc (Hons)

Media and Journalism

Creative Writing BA (Hons)

Creative Writing and Journalism BA (Hons)

Education Studies and English BA (Hons)

Film and Television Production BA (Hons)

Film Production BA (Hons)

Journalism BA (Hons)

Media Communications BA (Hons)

Media Performance for Film TV and Theatre BA (Hons)

Media Production BA (Hons)

Media, Marketing and Public Relations BA (Hons)

Music Technology BA (Hons)

Music Technology FD

Radio & Audio BA (Hons)

Sport Journalism BA (Hons)

Sports TV and Radio BA (Hons)

Television Production BA (Hons)

Writing for Media BA (Hons)

Psychology

Criminology BA (Hons)

Education with Psychology BA (Hons)

Forensic Pyschology BSc (Hons)

Law with Psychology LLB (Hons)

Psychology BA (Hons)

Psychology BSc (Hons)

Psychology and Crime BA (Hons)

Psychology and Criminal Behaviour FdA

Psychology and Criminal Behaviour BSc (Hons)

Psychology and Criminal Behaviour (Top up) BA (Hons)

Psychology, Counselling and Therapies BSc (Hons)

Dance, Theatre and Performing Arts

Art and Design

Animation BA (Hons)

Art and Design BA (Hons)

Computer Animation and Visual Effects BSc (Hons)

Fashion Design BA (Hons)

Graphic Design BA (Hons)

Illustration BA (Hons)

Interior Architecture BA (Hons)

Interior Design BA (Hons)

Media Make-up and Character Design FdA

Photography BA (Hons)

Product Design BSc (Hons)

Law

Business Management with Law BSc (Hons)

Human Resources Management with Law BSc (Hons)

Law LLB (Hons)

Law with Criminology LLB (Hons)

Law with Financial Management LLB (Hons)

Law with Psychology LLB (Hons)

Teacher Education (Teacher Training)

Applied Early Years Studies (Top up) BA (Hons)

Applied Education Studies BA (Hons)

Applied Education Studies (Daytime Delivery) BA (Hons)

Applied Education Studies (Evening Delivery) Luton BA (Hons)

Applied Special Educational Needs and Disability (Top up) BA (Hons)

Early Childhood Education (Graduate Practitioner) BA (Hons)

Early Years and English Language Teaching BA (Hons)

Early Years Education BA (Hons)

Early Years Studies FdA

Early Years Studies (with Early Years Educator) FdA

Education in Practice BA (Hons)

Education Studies and English BA (Hons)

Education with Psychology BA (Hons)

Educational Practice FD

English Language and Teaching English as a Foreign Language BA (Hons)

English Literature BA (Hons)

Master of Physical Education (Secondary) (with QTS) MPhysEd

Physical Education (Secondary) (with QTS) BA (Hons)

Primary Education (with QTS) BA (Hons)

Special Needs and Inclusive Education BA (Hons)

Sport and Physical Education BSc (Hons)

Sport and Physical Education BA (Hons)

Social Sciences

Child and Family Studies FD

Health and Social Care BA (Hons)

Health and Social Care Practice FdA

Law with Criminology LLB (Hons)

Occupational Therapy BSc (Hons)

Professional Social Work Practice (UCMK) BA (Hons)

Social Work BSc (Hons)

Accounting, Finance and Economics

Accounting BA (Hons)

Accounting and Finance BSc (Hons)

Business Economics BSc (Hons)

Economics and Finance BSc (Hons)

Human Resource Management (with placement) (Accredited) BSc (Hons)

Human Resources Management with Law BSc (Hons)

International Finance and Banking BSc (Hons)

English Language and Communication

Bedfordshire International and EU Foundation Year

Creative Writing and Journalism BA (Hons)

Early Years and English Language Teaching BA (Hons)

Education Studies and English BA (Hons)

English Language and Linguistics BA (Hons)

English Language and Teaching English as a Foreign Language BA (Hons)

English Language Teaching

English Literature BA (Hons)

First Certificate in English (FCE)

Preparation for Cambridge (CPE) Undergraduate Course

Preparation for Certificate in Advanced English (CAE)

Preparation for IELTS

Special Needs and Inclusive Education BA (Hons)

Writing for Media BA (Hons)

Life Sciences

Agricultural Science (Top Up) Bedford College Shuttleworth BSc (Hons)

Agriculture FdSc

Animal Science (Top Up) Bedford College BSc (Hons)

Biochemistry BSc (Hons)

Biological Science BSc (Hons)

Biomedical Science BSc (Hons)

Environmental Health Science BSc (Hons)

Food and Nutrition Science BSc (Hons)

Food Science, Technology and Management BSc (Hons)

Forensic Science BSc (Hons)

Forensic Science and Criminology BSc (Hons)

Healthcare Foundation Year

Healthcare Science BSc (Hons)

Human Bioscience with Enterprise BSc (Hons)

Pharmaceutical and Chemical Sciences BSc (Hons)

Pharmacology and Health Science BSc (Hons)

Nursing, Midwifery and Health

Adult Nursing BSc (Hons)

Children and Young People's Nursing BSc (Hons)

Health Care Practice (Top up) BSc (Hons)

Mental Health Nursing BSc (Hons)

Nursing Associate FD

Nursing Associate Practitioner FdSc

Marketing, Tourism and Event Management

Advertising and Marketing Communications BSc (Hons)

Aviation and Airport Management BSc (Hons)

Events Management BSc (Hons)

International Tourism Management BSc (Hons)

International Tourism with Events Management BSc (Hons)

International Tourism with Hospitality Management BSc (Hons)

Marketing BSc (Hons)

Marketing with Aviation and Airport Management BSc (Hons)

Marketing with International Tourism Management BSc (Hons)

Travel, Aviation and Tourism Management BSc (Hons)

Engineering

Automotive Engineering BEng (Hons)

Computer Networking BSc (Hons)

Electronic Engineering BEng (Hons)