University of Buckingham achieves top rankings at WUSCAs

The University of Buckingham is delighted to achieve a top 5 and a top 10 ranking at the WhatUni Student Choice Awards (WUSCAs)

Buckingham achieved a 4th place ranking for Lecturers and Teaching Quality, and 7th place for Student Support.

The WUSCAs is the only Higher Education awards ceremony in the UK where institutions are judged and reviewed solely by students. The WUSCAs review collection team has visited over 100 university campuses across the UK, gathering over 36,000 reviews from students. Students had the opportunity to independently review their university experiences across various categories, including Lecturers and Teaching Quality and Student Support. For prospective students, the WUSCAs student reviews serve as an invaluable and unbiased resource for researching their Higher Education options.

Professor James Tooley, Vice-Chancellor of The University of Buckingham said:

“Congratulations to everyone who has contributed to these achievements. Students consistently tell us they are ‘a name, not a number’ at Buckingham, and this is evident in their feedback. We are proud to see our guiding principles of academic excellence and student partnership highlighted by the WUSCAs, as well as our commitment to support our students with person-centred services that offer the advice, guidance, and practical help they need to thrive during their time at Buckingham.”

Open Day on 28 June

Buckingham are opening their doors to prospective students on 28 June to explore their riverside campus, check out their accommodation, hear from their Students’ Union, and let their students and staff tell you everything you need to know about living and studying at Buckingham.

