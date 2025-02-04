University unveils Bedford ‘SIM Suite’ to help train future healthcare professionals

Clinical training 'Simbulances'

The University of Bedfordshire is celebrating the official opening of the Bedford campus Simulation Suite, designed to transform the training of Paramedic Science students and other healthcare professionals.

Following on from the recently launched ‘SIM Street’ at the Luton campus, the new Bedford SIM Suite boasts an impressive range of specialised environments including:

Two clinical-training ambulances (‘Simbulances’) – These fully equipped spaces allow students to hone their skills in managing high-pressure, life-saving situations within a realistic ambulance setting.

Diverse simulation areas – From an assisted living space and nightclub to an industrial area with scaffolding, a hoarder’s room, and a car park, these scenarios offer invaluable training opportunities for responding to diverse medical emergencies.

Simulated hospital ward

These state-of-the-art facilities will provide hands-on, immersive learning experiences in realistic scenarios to help future healthcare professionals feel confident and build resilience without impacting real patients.

Dr Alison Tresidder, Executive Dean of the Faculty of Health & Social Sciences, said: “The launch of the Bedford SIM Suite marks another exciting step forward in healthcare education at the University of Bedfordshire. These innovative facilities will enable our students to experience highly realistic, hands-on training in a safe environment, preparing them for the diverse challenges they will face in their future careers.

“By combining state-of-the-art technology with expertly designed scenarios, we are equipping the next generation of healthcare professionals with the skills and confidence they need to make a meaningful difference in their communities.”

The SIM Suite aligns with the University’s ‘Career Powered Education’ commitment to deliver work-ready graduates who will positively impact their chosen healthcare profession.

At the Bedford opening, students and staff were also joined by HM Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire, Susan Lousada, and High Sheriff of Bedfordshire, Bav Shah.

To find out more about courses available in the Faculty of Health & Social Sciences, visit: https://www.beds.ac.uk/howtoapply/departments/healthsciences