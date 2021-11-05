Village school near Milton Keynes to re-open as nursery and outdoor learning centre

A village school in Olney could soon be re-opened as a nursery and outdoor learning centre.

A ‘change of use’ application for Emberton School has been submitted by Acorn Early Years Foundation with plans to convert the school to hybrid use for a nursery offering 37 places which could open in January 2022.

There will also be a car park and footpath leading to the school. It will also create up to 16 new jobs, a document states.

Emberton School in Olney closed last year

Emberton School closed in 2020 due to insufficient numbers of pupils although the governing body of the Village Schools Federation (VSF) was hopeful of the school re-opening at some point in the future.

A report stated: “It is proposed that during school holidays an outdoor playscheme will take place in the field to the rear of the school building. Two outdoor shelters will need to be provided to facilitate the playscheme.”

"There are currently 57 children on the waiting list for places at the nursery. The admissions policy prioritises vulnerable children and local children, and in the event of any future lockdown, children of key worker families.

“Funded places are made available for low-income families with two year olds, and all children aged three and over are entitled to fully funded places of up to 30 hours a week.”