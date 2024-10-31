We did it again: OpenLearn celebrates milestone in access to free learning

We’ve hit a million again! That’s the amount of free course enrolments The Open University’s OpenLearn platform has clocked up over the past 12 months.

Additionally, the number of people actually registered with OpenLearn has reached an outstanding four million and that includes almost half a million new accounts.

But that’s not the only achievement. Learners have earned 51,000 digital badges in the past year, which takes the total number of badges issued by OpenLearn to more than 312,000.

The first time OpenLearn reached a million course enrolments was in the unprecedented times of 2021’s lockdown when many people were furloughed or made redundant and had time on their hands.

Today, the working environment is much different, yet many people who no longer have that spare time have seen the benefits OpenLearn has to offer and are still seeing education as important regardless of a shortage of time.

It means half a million people of all ages have begun their journey of discovery in the past 12 months on the platform and have accessed a wildly diverse array of subjects, from Spanish to Every Day Maths or Coding and Creative Writing.

The digital badges they achieve once they complete the final online course assessment, can be used on CVs to demonstrate professional development and a commitment to study. They can also be downloaded and shared on social media including LinkedIn.

Jo Dyer, Director of Learner and Discovery Services (LDS) at The Open University, said:

“To be able to demonstrate learning through these resources, to employers, potential employers, tutors and teachers is invaluable, and OpenLearn remains a jewel in the crown of The Open University.”

And James Davies, Director of Engagement and Partnerships, (LDS), at The Open University, said:

“It's been an outstanding year for OpenLearn and everyone involved in it. The Open University created OpenLearn to benefit anyone who wanted to improve their life through making high-quality educational materials accessible and freely available to all.

“We believe that access to education can help build a healthier, fairer, more environmentally aware, and more fulfilled, society.”

Visit OpenLearn’s free courses whether you want to achieve a badged qualification to enhance your CV, learn something to help understand and support a neurodiverse child, or embark on a course just for fun.