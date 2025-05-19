Webber Independent School and Suleman Foundation topple over 300 cereal boxes in aid of MK Food Bank

The Milton Keynes-based school joined forces with the local community to help raise vital provisions.

Webber Independent School, in partnership with the Suleman Foundation, has celebrated the success of The Great Cereal Topple, an inspiring community initiative that saw over 300 boxes of cereal donated in support of the MK Food Bank. The ‘Topple’ took place on Friday 16th Big Topple May in the school’s Sports Hall, where students and staff gathered to witness the domino-style topple of every donated cereal box — a carefully planned and executed challenge that was completed successfully on the first attempt!

The campaign was part of a wider effort to collect essential breakfast items for families in need across Milton Keynes. The MK Food Bank, which distributed over 10,000 food parcels last year, will now receive the 300+ cereal boxes collected thanks to donations from this event. The fundraiser was delivered in collaboration with the Suleman Foundation, a local charity committed to tackling food poverty and supporting grassroots initiatives across the region. Their continued partnership with schools and organisations ensures that impactful, community-led events like this can reach those who need support most.

As an independent school with a strong focus on values, service and community engagement, The Webber is proud to create opportunities that go beyond the classroom — encouraging students to take part in meaningful causes and to understand their role as responsible global citizens. Headteacher, Hilary Marsden, said "This was a shining example of what our students can achieve when they work together for a greater purpose. The success of the topple was a proud moment, but even more so was knowing the difference these donations will make. We’re grateful to the Suleman Foundation for their support and to our wider school community for their generosity."

The Webber Independent School remains committed to nurturing academic excellence alongside personal growth, leadership and a strong sense of social responsibility. To discover the ‘Webber Buzz’ first-hand, you can book your personal visit or school tour at a time convenient to you by visiting www.webberindependentschool.com, or by contacting the admissions team directly at [email protected] or 01908 574740.