The school holidays for the rest of the year have been confirmed.

Here are the school term dates for Milton Keynes, Luton, Hertfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Bedford, as set out by the local authorities.

The schools will be deserted again for much of February and May. Picture: Shutterstock

You’re still advised to check directly with your child’s school since holiday dates can vary slightly.

Milton Keynes

Spring Term

Term starts – Monday 6 January 2020

Mid-term holiday – Monday 17 February 2020 until Friday 21 February 2020

Term ends – Friday 3 April 2020

Summer Term

Term starts – Monday 20 April 2020

Mid-term holiday - Monday 25 May 2020 until Friday 29 May 2020

Term ends – Friday 17 July 2020

Autumn Term

Term starts - Thursday 3 September 2020

Mid-term holiday - Friday 23 October 2020 until Friday 30 October 2020

Term ends - Friday 18 December 2020

For more information, visit the Milton Keynes council website.

Luton

Spring Term

Term starts – Monday 6 January 2020

Mid-term holiday – Monday 17 February 2020 until Friday 21 February 2020

Term ends – Friday 3 April 2020



Summer Term

Term starts – Monday 20 April 2020

Mid-term holiday - Monday 25 May 2020 until Friday 29 May 2020

Term ends – Friday 17 July 2020

Autumn Term

Term starts - Tuesday 1 September 2020

Mid-term holiday – Monday 26 October 2020 until Friday 30 October 2020

Term ends - Friday 18 December 2020

For more information, visit the Luton council website.

Hertfordshire

Spring Term

Term starts – Monday 6 January 2020

Mid-term holiday – Monday 17 February 2020 until Friday 21 February 2020

Term ends – Friday 3 April 2020

Summer Term

Term starts – Monday 20 April 2020

Mid-term holiday - Monday 25 May 2020 until Friday 29 May 2020

Term ends – Tuesday 21 July 2020



Autumn Term

Term starts - Wednesday 2 September 2020

Mid-term holiday – Monday 26 October 2020 until Friday 30 October 2020

Term ends - Monday 21 December 2020

For more information, visit the Hertfordshire council website.

Buckinghamshire

Spring Term

Term starts – Tuesday 7 January 2020

Mid-term holiday – Monday 17 February 2020 until Friday 21 February 2020

Term ends – Friday 3 April 2020

Summer Term

Term starts – Monday 20 April 2020

Mid-term holiday - Monday 25 May 2020 until Friday 29 May 2020

Term ends – Tuesday 21 July 2020



Autumn Term

Term starts - Wednesday 2 September 2020

Mid-term holiday – Monday 26 October 2020 until Friday 30 October 2020

Term ends - Friday 18 December 2020

For more information, visit the Buckinghamshire council website.

Bedford

Spring Term

Term starts – Monday 6 January 2020

Mid-term holiday – Monday 17 February 2020 until Friday 21 February 2020

Term ends – Friday 3 April 2020

Summer Term

Term starts – Tuesday 21 April 2020

Mid-term holiday - Monday 25 May 2020 until Friday 29 May 2020

Term ends – Friday 17 July 2020

Autumn Term

In-service day – Thursday 3 September 2020 and Friday 4 September 2020

Term starts - Monday 7 September 2020

Mid-term holiday - Friday 23 October 2020 until Friday 30 October 2020

Term ends - Friday 18 December 2020

For more information, visit the Bedford council website.