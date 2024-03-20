White Spire School Sixth Form fill a tall order

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Over the past few years they have created the name, designed a logo and even have their own range of merch! Each year they select a charity to raise money for, last year it was The Dog's Trust, this year they looked closer to home and saw an email from Willen Hospice asking for help with fundraising.

After contacting the fundraising team and having a tour of the facilities, they set themselves the challenge of raising £1200. They decided to do this by running a range of pop up coffee shops in the local community. The hardworking team have set up and run coffee shops to support local parent groups and local community projects. As a result of their work, last year they were nominated for and won a group community volunteers award. At the events they serve a range of hot drinks, delicious cakes and hearty toasties.

Initially they wanted to reach their target by the end of June. However, because of their hard work they are going to smash their target earlier than expected.

Dylan, one of the baristas said: "I have really enjoyed running the coffee shops I love meeting all the people and helping them out".

Over the past year parents have commented on how the students' confidence has grown particularly their ability to interact with new people.