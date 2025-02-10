Whitehouse Primary School Ofsted inspection

Headteacher & Pupils

Whitehouse Primary School, part of the Inspiring Futures through Learning multi-academy trust, is thrilled to announce the positive outcome of its recent ungraded (section 8) Ofsted inspection.

Although, under the new inspection framework, there can be no change to the school’s current grading, the Lead Inspector was overwhelmingly positive, evaluating that, under the leadership of Headteacher, Linda Kelly, “there is sufficient evidence to suggest that the school has improved significantly across all areas since the last inspection” The lead inspector deemed that, with the evidence gathered, if a graded inspection had taken place, the grading for every area would likely be ‘outstanding’. Therefore, the school will receive a full graded inspection within 1 to 2 years.

The inspection also determined that there were no areas for improvement and that the fact that children ‘achieve extremely well’ in reading, writing and maths were just one part of the broad and ambitious curriculum provided at Whitehouse Primary School. The school is particularly proud that it was recognised that ‘The school’s work to develop pupils’ character is exemplary.’ This reflects the work of the whole school, across all phases, from Early Years through to Year Six.

Linda Kelly, Headteacher of Whitehouse Primary, expressed immense pride in the findings: "We are incredibly proud of our pupils and the dedication of our colleagues. Our school’s success is built on the hard work and passion of everyone involved. The recognition of the strong relationships between our team and pupils and their families, as well as our vibrant, engaging curriculum, is a testament to what we’re all striving to achieve."

A School of Happy and Safe Learners Pupils at Whitehouse Primary School eagerly arrive each morning, excited for their engaging 'crew' sessions. These sessions provide a supportive space for pupils to share their worries and achievements, setting a positive tone for the day ahead. Relationships between pupils and staff are built on mutual respect, contributing to a safe and happy school environment.

“The school’s work to promote pupils’ personal development and welfare is impressive.” High Standards and Exceptional Achievements Whitehouse Primary School sets high expectations for academic achievement and conduct. “In lessons across the school, pupils engage in their learning with enthusiasm and perseverance. Staff have the highest expectations for what pupils can achieve academically and how they conduct themselves at the school. Pupils rise to these expectations.”

A Broad and Ambitious Curriculum The school's curriculum is broad, ambitious, and grounded in respected research on effective learning. It is tailored to meet the needs of all pupils, including those with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) and English as an additional language (EAL). The curriculum emphasises the development of language and communication skills, with teachers modelling sophisticated vocabulary that pupils emulate.

Sarah Bennett, CEO of IFtL, praised the ongoing commitment of all involved: "Whitehouse Primary is a shining example of the positive impact a collaborative, ambitious environment can have on both academic achievement and personal development. The dedication from Linda Kelly, the leadership team, colleagues, governors, and pupils is evident in everything they do. At Whitehouse Primary, the pursuit of excellence is a daily endeavour. I know they will not rest on their laurels but continue to seek new ways to enhance their educational offerings and further enrich the lives of their pupils”.

Michelle Henderson, Chair of Governors, commented: “We are really proud of the school and its community. As governors at Whitehouse Primary School, we are pleased to support and be part of the direction of the school, including its positive impact on pupils, colleagues and the wider community. We are delighted that the continuous commitment of all our colleagues is recognised by Ofsted in such positive terms.”

Whitehouse Primary School's entire school community has every reason to celebrate the results of this inspection . For more details, the full Ofsted inspection report is available on the school’s website: www.whitehouseprimary.co.uk/about-us/ofsted/