The students at Slated Row Special Needs School in Wolverton have embarked on a journey of creating their own enterprise in a ‘heart-warming’ display of entrepreneurship and community engagement.

The Slated Row Special Needs School has fostered an environment that encourages creativity and skill development among its students.

The students have taken on the challenge and created a diverse range of products and services to offer.

Slated Row Coffee Hub

From homemade crafts to organically grown fruits and vegetables cultivated on their school grounds, the students have infused their enterprise with a blend of creativity and sustainability.

Leanne Hamilton, lead of the Enterprise, said: “It’s lovely to see the students gain work skills within a safe environment which they can use in their future endeavours.”

The students have created a Coffee Hub where teas and coffees are served to patrons. This enterprise stands out as a favourite among staff and parents, not only for the beverages, but for the service provided by the students.

Their venture showcases their determination and innovation in overcoming challenges.

Zainab Rashid, head of Enterprise Hub, said: “Through their hard work and dedication, they have proven that with the right support and encouragement, individuals of all abilities can achieve remarkable feats and it has been a pleasure to be a part of it.”

The student’s success has marvelled school staff who believe the students are not just selling products, but are selling a vision of inclusivity, determination, and the limitless potential within every individual.

Head of School, Zoe Baines, said: “We are constantly striving to make sure our students are ready for their time beyond Slated Row and this Enterprise gives them an opportunity to discover their own talents that can contribute to society in the future.”