YouTuber Lydia Alty celebrates academic milestone while juggling media career

Lydia Alty, a well-known Royal Reporter and YouTuber with millions of views, has proudly announced the completion of another module in her degree with The Open University (OU) back on 22nd July 2025.

The young digital journalist, known for her engaging royal coverage, royal educational videos and creative video content, continues to thrive in both her academic and professional life — showing that success can be as flexible as it is determined.

In a recent Instagram post, posted on July 22nd 2025, Alty reflected on her unconventional educational path. She began her university studies at Royal Holloway, University of London in September 2023 but stepped away shortly after due to health concerns. Later, she took on a part-time job in the education sector, which reportedly provides her the flexibility to prioritise her growing YouTube and journalism careers. That balance became more manageable when she enrolled at The Open University in February 2024 as a Health Sciences student.

Alty highlighted the supportiveness and adaptability of the OU, which she credits with allowing her to study while managing her professional responsibilities and personal health. She referred to having “extra needs,” likely a nod to her Coeliac Disease, an autoimmune condition she was diagnosed with in late 2021. While Alty has always maintained privacy around her medical history, she openly expresses gratitude for the structure and support she receives as a student.

Lydia turned 20 back in May and is still one of the youngest professional Journalists, who is changing the Face of Journalism. ( credit Helen Rayner Photography)

“I wasn’t sure where to take my education,” she shared. “But the OU gave me the freedom to pursue my passions and still work towards a degree.” She went on to celebrate receiving fantastic grades for her second module — a testament to her ability to balance a demanding lifestyle with academic success.

Though not an education activist, Lydia Alty’s journey is naturally shining a light on alternative pathways to success — particularly for young people building portfolio careers that blend creativity, flexibility, and ambition. Her work as a Royal Reporter and YouTuber has drawn widespread attention, especially as she is known as one of the youngest Royal Journalist in the UK, and she continues to grow a loyal following online, where her content regularly garners thousands of views.

Even as she celebrates her academic progress, Alty shows no signs of slowing down. According to Lydia A Entertainment, she is expected to continue reporting throughout the summer, covering royal engagements as they occur — a regular fixture in her calendar. She is also reportedly preparing to release several documentaries in the coming months, further showcasing her journalistic and storytelling skills. Even though she was celebrating an educational milestone on 22nd July 2025, which was when her results were released, Lydia was still reporting and released a number of videos on her channel to mark Prince George's 12th Birthday.

In addition, there are reports that Alty is working on a “secret project” with fellow YouTuber Ruby Sussex, though details remain under wraps for now. The collaboration is already generating anticipation among their growing fanbases.

Lydia and Ruby Sussex are reportedly working on a secret project, especially as Ruby is set to release her new show

With more university modules set to begin in October, Lydia Alty is taking a short — if not entirely restful — break. “Until then, we breathe. Well, kind of,” she joked online.

Whether reporting on royalty, producing documentaries, or pursuing her science degree, Lydia Alty continues to carve out a unique and inspiring path — one that reflects the future of flexible, purpose-driven careers built on both education and passion.