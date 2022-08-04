10 more Covid deaths recorded in Milton Keynes over the last week

A total of 660 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on August 3 (Wednesday) – up from 650 a week previously.

They were among 23,883 deaths recorded across the South East.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Milton Keynes.

There were 10 deaths related to Covid in MK hospital last week

A total of 161,560 deaths were recorded throughout England by August 3 – up from 160,485 last week.

> Between 25 July 2022 and 31 July 2022, 42 people were admitted to MK hospital with coronavirus – a decrease of -43.2% compared to the previous 7 days.

There were 93 patients in hospital with coronavirus on 2 August 2022 though none of these were on a mechanical ventilator.