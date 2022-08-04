10 more Covid deaths recorded in Milton Keynes over the last week

There were 10 more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Milton Keynes.

By News Reporter
Thursday, 4th August 2022, 9:34 am
Updated Thursday, 4th August 2022, 10:27 am

A total of 660 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on August 3 (Wednesday) – up from 650 a week previously.

They were among 23,883 deaths recorded across the South East.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Milton Keynes.

There were 10 deaths related to Covid in MK hospital last week

A total of 161,560 deaths were recorded throughout England by August 3 – up from 160,485 last week.

> Between 25 July 2022 and 31 July 2022, 42 people were admitted to MK hospital with coronavirus – a decrease of -43.2% compared to the previous 7 days.

There were 93 patients in hospital with coronavirus on 2 August 2022 though none of these were on a mechanical ventilator.

Between 23 July and 29 July 2022, there were 8 deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test.

