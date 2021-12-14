708 further coronavirus cases confirmed in Milton Keynes

The number of coronavirus cases in Milton Keynes increased by 708 over the weekend, official figures show.

A total of 46,424 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Milton Keynes when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on December 13 (Monday), up from 45,716 on Friday.

The rate of infection in Milton Keynes now stands at 17,181 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 16,309.

708 Covid cases were reported in Milton Keynes this weekend

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 154,303 over the period, to 10,873,468.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded over the weekend in Milton Keynes.

The dashboard shows 517 people had died in the area by December 13 (Monday) – which was unchanged from Friday.

It means there have been three deaths in the past week, which is an increase on none the previous week.

They were among 18,928 deaths recorded across the South East.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Milton Keynes.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

The figures also show that nearly three-quarters of people in Milton Keynes have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 185,255 people had received both jabs by December 12 (Sunday) – 71% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 81% of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.