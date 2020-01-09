A&E waiting times soar as Milton Keynes hospital comes under pressure from winter illnesses and vomiting bugs

Dozens of beds at Milton Keynes hospital have been closed over the past month due to an outbreak of vomiting and diarrhoea among patients.

Coupled with a surge of winter flu and respiratory problems, this has led to a miserable December with services stretched to the limit.

Milton Keynes University Hospital

This week's publication of A&E performance figures for December showed almost 30 per cent of major emergency patients had to wait more than four hours to be seen.

President of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, Dr Katherine Henderson said: “The NHS is struggling to escape it’s spiral of decline. With a record low in terms of four-hour performance and highest ever number of 12 hour waits, this will have been a miserable Christmas period for many patients and staff alike.”

MKUH chief executive Jo Harrison said it had been a difficult month with a rise in the number of very sick patients.

He said it had mainly been a combination of older patients and children, who seemed to have been particularly hard hit by flu and respiratory problems.

The number of beds that have had to be closed for varying periods to contain vomiting and diarrhoea outbreaks had risen by more than 60 per cent compared to last year.

And Mr Harrison said the social care system in the MK community, which enables the discharge of many patients, seems to be struggling more than it was last year.

"Keeping people safe has been our main priority. There is significant pressure, not just in this hospital, but across the NHS system as a whole," he said.