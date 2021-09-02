Afghanistan veterans in Milton Keynes encouraged to use mental health and wellbeing support services

Health officials in Milton Keynes are encouraging servicemen returning from Afghanistan to use mental health and wellbeing support services.

Britain's military has finally departed Afghanistan after 20 years of combat, given the brutal nature of war, the NHS wants to support soldiers' mental health.

The Bedfordshire, Luton, and Milton Keynes Clinical Commissioning Group (BLMK CCG) has set up a service for the men and women who recently evacuated the country.

The message from BLMK CCG

This new initiative is called: Op COURAGE: The Veterans Mental Health and Wellbeing Service.

The project has been put together by doctors, nurses and other NHS staff along with military charities.

To support people adapting back to civilian life, the NHS will provide the following: therapy, rehabilitation services and crisis care to those that need it.

Afghanistan veterans are encouraged to get in touch by by calling 0300 323 0137 or by emailing [email protected]

The CCG advises, everyone who works with Op COURAGE is either from a military background or is experienced in working with serving personnel, reservists, veterans and their families. They understand military life and will be able to work with you to get you the right type of specialist care, support and treatment.

Dr Roshan Jayalath, local GP and clinical lead for Mental Health in BLMK, said: “With the recent events in Afghanistan, now more than ever we need to support our veterans and their families with their mental health. Op COURAGE is a great service that can provide intensive emergency care and treatment, help with the transition from military to civilian life and provide support for families affected by mental health problems.

“It is important that if you or someone you know is struggling, you do ask for help. The NHS is here for you.”