Animation to aid awareness of Corticobasal Degeneration

Professor Huw Morris narrates the informative animation

UK charity, PSPA, has produced an animation to help support healthcare professionals become more aware of Corticobasal Degeneration (CBD).

PSPA has launched the animation ‘It Could Be Corticobasal Degeneration’ ahead of the release of the UK film, The Salt Path. Then film depicts the experiences of Raynor and Moth Winn after they become homeless and Moth is diagnosed with Corticobasal Degeneration.

The 4.5-minute animation is aimed at informing healthcare professionals about the condition and key symptoms. Narrated by Huw Morris, Consultant Neurologist and Professor of Neurology and Neurogenetics, the animation shares key symptoms such as progressive problems with skilled movements (dyspraxia), how it differs from conditions such as Alzheimer’s, Progressive Supranuclear Palsy and Parkinson’s, and also the support healthcare professionals can offer.

The animation will sit beside other informative resources the charity has produced to support healthcare professionals such as the ‘It’s not Parkinson’s’ animation, Red Flag posters and a Guide to PSP & CBD for GPs.

Could it be cbd?

PSPA’s CEO, Rebecca Packwood, explains: “Awareness is one of the biggest areas our supporters want to see improve. As well as aiding diagnosis, awareness and understanding of Corticobasal Degeneration and Progressive Supranuclear Palsy can be a real gateway to tailored care and support.

“We know that targeting healthcare professionals with supportive awareness information and tools, is where we can make the biggest difference. As such we have developed the ‘It could be Corticobasal Degeneration’ animation to help optimize awareness around the release of The Salt Path film. In addition, this year we are also hosting quarterly online masterclasses to ensure healthcare professionals have access to the most up-to-date information possible.”

You can view the ‘It could be Corticobasal Degeneration’ animation at: youtu.be/-posfXd3o_4?si=TkDki_E8uQxVGIaF

You can sign up to the latest free masterclass at: www.pspassociation.org.uk/information-and-support/for-professionals/master-classes/