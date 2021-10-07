Appeal to support Milton Keynes fundraiser in aid of Rape Crisis charity

Intrepid Mellissa Lewis is putting her best foot forward to walk 100 miles in 30 days in aid of Rape Crisis England & Wales.

Mellissa, who lives in Bradville, Milton Keynes, started her walk on October 2 and hopes to complete the fundraiser by the end of the month.

She explained she's taking on the challenge to raise money for a charity close to her heart.

Mellissa cooling off on one of her walks earlier this year

Mellissa said: "People in life can experience things sometimes resulting in being in the wrong place at the wrong time at no fault of their own. I’m hoping to help someone to get back on their feet after their traumatic ordeal.

"There is not enough support for survivors and to even help someone have a few sessions to help them get back on track is what I want to achieve. I know people who have experienced this first hand and to do a healthy challenge to raise funds and awareness is my key goal. It’s also a great way to embrace wonderful places along with stunning views while keeping healthy.

"If anyone who is reading this has been through rape or any sexual assault, no matter what stage you are with getting through and moving forward on your journey, just remember this - you are a survivor and I’m here to listen and be there for you the best I can.

"Thanks in advance for your contribution to this cause that means so much to me."

Rape Crisis Centres provide specialist support and services to women and girls who have experienced rape, sexual violence, or sexual abuse

Mellissa will be taking to social media with updates of her journey and has set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds. So far £255 has been raised so she's hoping to smash her £300 goal.