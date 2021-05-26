Are restrictions still working in Milton Keynes? Here are the areas where Covid infections rose

Further restrictions eased on May 17 and pubs can now invite guests indoors in Milton Keynes and across England, but there are some areas where coronavirus cases are rising.

And although case rates have predominantly fallen across the country, the so-called Indian variant is fast becoming a cause of concern for the Government with infections identified across the UK.

There are fears the roadmap out of lockdown could be threatened by the new variant.

The latest figures show 8 out of 32 neighbourhoods in Milton Keynes, saw an increase in infections in the latest seven-day period, the third week of May.

Now with gyms, bars and restaurants also open to customers again, we reveal which neighbourhoods saw the biggest rise in case rates per 100,000 people between 13 May and 20 May.

