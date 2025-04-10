Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

One in five children in the UK will be affected by by atopic eczema 👶

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pharmacist reveals this common childhood condition could be an early warning sign your child may suffer hay fever later in life.

The skin condition affects up to five million UK children before the age of 18.

It has to be carefully managed to ensure no long-term damage is done.

A leading pharmacist has revealed a common childhood condition could be an early warning sign that they will experience hay fever later in life.

One in five children in the UK will be affected by atopic eczema, which brings with it a higher risk of hay fever in their adult life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Atopic refers to a group of conditions, including asthma, eczema and hay fever, that all share a common bond by increasing the allergy reaction in the body’s immune system.

While it can begin at any age, it is most common for atopic eczema to start in early childhood and continue throughout a person’s life. The condition can be hereditary meaning that a parent can pass on atopic eczema to their children.

Children with this common skin condition may be more likely to suffer from hay fever later in life. | Pexels, Tima Miroshnichenko

Atopic eczema most often appears on the hands, elbows and knees but with babies and toddlers it can often also be on their faces. The effects of the condition on the skin will make it itchy, dry, cracked and crusty as well as appearing red, white, purple or grey. There is also a possibility that the skin might blister or bleed which can occur during flare-ups of the condition.

A third of children who are diagnosed with atopic eczema will go on to develop hay fever throughout adolescence and into adulthood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deputy superintendent pharmacist for Well’s Pharmacy George Sandhu, explains everything you need to know about atopic eczema and the best treatment options for hay fever.

How to treat atopic eczema?

The NHS offers advice on what parents can do with their children to manage their atopic eczema, they recommend you should:

Avoid things that make eczema worse such as soap, washing detergent, some fabrics or pets.

Apply moisturising treatments (emollients) to the skin as often as possible (at least twice a day) – continue to moisturise even if the eczema improves.

Wash with an emollient instead of soap.

Keep cool – being hot can make eczema more itchy.

Keep nails short and put anti-scratch mittens on babies to help prevent damage to the skin from scratching.

The NHS also advises on what patients should avoid to ensure skin is not severely damaged, they advise patients:

Do not scratch eczema patches because it can make it worse.

Do not share face creams, washes and moisturisers with anyone else.

Do not put your fingers into an emollient pot – use a spoon or pump dispenser instead.

Do not use aqueous cream as it can irritate the skin and make eczema worse.

Do not change diet unless told to by a doctor (this includes if you are breastfeeding a baby with eczema).

Do not smoke or go near naked flames if you use an emollient – emollients are not flammable on the skin, but when they get on fabrics such as dressings, clothing and bedding they can catch fire more easily.

What is hay fever?

Hay fever is an inflammation of the nasal lining caused by an allergic reaction to allergens which are in the air including pollen, pet dander, mould and insects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Symptoms of hay fever include sneezing, a runny nose and itchy eyes although it is advised to avoid itching the eye area as this increases the need to be scratched.

There are a variety of treatments for hay fever, including nasal sprays, eye drops and oral medication that can be taken daily.

If a patient suffering from hay fever is unsure of the best type of treatment they can visit their local pharmacy to discuss their symptoms and the variety of options available.

The NHS website offers key advice for hay fever sufferers to ensure that they are not constantly suffering throughout the months when the allergy is present. They recommend that those suffering with hay fever should:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Place petroleum jelly around your nostrils to trap pollen.

Wear wraparound sunglasses, a mask or a wide-brimmed hat to stop pollen getting into your nose and eyes.

Shower and change your clothes after you have been outside to wash pollen off

Keep windows and doors shut as much as possible.

Vacuum regularly and dust with a damp cloth to clear up dust.

Use a pollen filter in the air vents of your car, if you have one, and a HEPA filter in your vacuum cleaner.

The NHS advises that there are also a number of things which should be avoided during hay fever season, which include:

Do not cut the grass

Don’t spend too much time outside

Do not keep fresh flowers in the house

Do not smoke

Avoid drying clothes outside, the clothing can catch pollen whilst hanging outside

Wipe down your pet after they have been outside as pollen can catch onto their fur

George Sandhu, deputy superintendent pharmacist for Well, said: “While many Brits enjoy the beginning of spring, many millions will dread what is to come for their sinuses.

“That’s why we believe it is important for all hay fever sufferers to be aware of what they can do to lessen their symptoms. If patients begin to take antihistamines around one or two weeks before the most severe of their symptoms begin, then they can reduce symptoms to a more manageable level.

“At Well Pharmacy, we offer a variety of different products suitable for all ages and fitting all range of requirements. We want to offer as many people as possible a route out of losing days to hay fever throughout the spring and summer months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When it comes to dealing with eczema, we recommend always using the correct ointments and creams, it is essential to follow NHS advice.”

If you have a health story to share with us, we’d love to hear from you. You can now send your stories to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.