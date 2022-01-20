Audit Chair appointed for newly formed NHS Integrated Care Board covering Milton Keynes

Andrew Blakeman

Andrew Blakeman has been appointed as the Audit Chair for the new NHS Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board, when it takes on statutory responsibilities on July 1, 2022.

The first non-executive member to be appointed to Board, Mr Blakeman is currently chief financial officer of the Stryde Group, part of BP, and has held a number of financial leadership roles within the BP Group.

A chartered accountant, he is also a lecturer in corporate finance at London Business School and has held several non-executive roles in the NHS including as deputy chair of Milton Keynes University Hospital and as audit committee chair of NHS Blood & Transplant.

Speaking about his appointment Mr Blakeman said: “I am pleased to be given the opportunity to serve on the new NHS Integrated Care Board to improve the health and wellbeing of residents in Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes.

“I am passionate about tackling health inequalities and am particularly interested in how we can use the lived experiences of residents to shape services locally. I also hope to bring my own lived experience of the system to decision making.

“This is an exciting time, which brings great opportunity. I’m looking forward to getting stuck in and working with colleagues to make a difference”.

Dr Rima Makarem, chair designate for Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board, said: “I am delighted to welcome Andrew to the NHS Integrated Care Board and announce the first of our non-executive members. The chair of the audit committee is a crucial role for us, as we need to strike the balance between delivering value for taxpayers’ money, improving the health and wellbeing of citizens and making sure that we deliver good governance and processes.

“Andrew brings a wealth of experience in a blue-chip company and of working within the NHS in Milton Keynes and I look forward to working with him on the Board, as we strive to improve the lives and wellbeing of our population”.