The 65 mile walk over the August Bank Holiday Weekend will see the man and his fundraising friend, walking past 12 stadiums including Wembley Stadium, The Emirates, Stamford Bridge and The Olympic Stadium.

On the 24th and 25th August 2024, Milton Keynes man, Rich Stevens, will be walking 65 miles around London past 12 football stadiums on his latest fundraiser for autism charity, Anna Kennedy Online.

Rich was diagnosed with autism in his 30's and has, since 2021, completed annual walks raising awareness, acceptance and inclusion of autism and autistic people.

Rich (left) and Goddo (right) are walking 65 miles past London Stadiums for autism charity.

Rich, who has a son who is also autistic, decided to do an annual walk to raise money and awareness back in 2021, and since it began has raised money for both Anna Kennedy Online and The National Autistic Society.

Joining Rich will be his friend and fundraising hero, Godwin DeBattista. Godwin, or Goddo to his friends, started doing charity walks himself for Children with Cancer in 2020, under the brand Team Goddo, and is now joining forces with Rich to take on this iconic challenge.

Their plan is to start at Vicarage Road Stadium in Watford on Saturday 24th August before embarking on a journey that will see them passing the following stadiums.

Boreham Wood FC is the first stadium, before walking past the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, The Emirates Stadium (Arsenal), Brisbane Road (Leyton Orient) and The Olympic Stadium (West Ham) on the first day of the walk.

On the 25th August, the boys will walk towards Stamford Bridge (Chelsea), Craven Cottage (Fulham), Loftus Road (QPR), Brentford FC Stadium, Wembley Stadium and The Hive (Barnet) before finishing where they started on Vicarage Road.

Rich and Goddo are no strangers to long walks and this will be their second challenge together after walking together from The King Power Stadium, Leicester City's ground to Vicarage Road in 2022 where they raised over £2,500 for the Anna Kennedy Online charity.

The charity, run by Anna Kennedy OBE has been a great supporter of Rich, since he met Anna on his podcast, Inside the Orange, back in 2021, and Rich is proud to support such a fantastic charity.

