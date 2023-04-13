News you can trust since 1981
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Antiques Roadshow expert dies at 71
34 minutes ago Fashion designer Dame Mary Quant has died aged 93
1 hour ago Over 140,000 rooms for £38 or less made available by Travelodge
2 hours ago King Charles bans TV cameras from filming ‘sacred’ part of coronation
2 hours ago Search for mum and two children, 11 and 10, last seen at hotel
2 hours ago The reason why Meghan Markle will not be at King Charles coronation

Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes GP practices lead the way in supporting patients living with type 2 diabetes

They are offering free online Healthy Living Programme designed to help people better manage their condition

By Olga Norford
Published 13th Apr 2023, 13:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 13:04 BST

Patients living with type 2 diabetes are being offered access to an innovative Healthy Living Programme to help manage their symptoms.

GP practices in Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes are leading the way in supporting patients living with the disease by launching the free online service.

The service is designed to provide advice and information with GPs across Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes asked to identify patients with a type 2 diabetes diagnosis and send them a text message encouraging them to register on the Healthy Living website.

GP practices lead the way in supporting patients living with type 2 diabetes with new Health Living programmeGP practices lead the way in supporting patients living with type 2 diabetes with new Health Living programme
GP practices lead the way in supporting patients living with type 2 diabetes with new Health Living programme
Most Popular

To date around 32,000 texts have been sent to patients in the area – with impressive results.

Data up until the end of January 2023 shows patient registration numbers have risen from 179 to 3,231, which equates to more than an 18-fold increase in registrations.

Nicky Poulain, Chief Primary Care Officer for Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board, said: “The Healthy Living Programme is an excellent example of how technology can be used to support patients in managing their conditions effectively.

“By providing structured education and support, the programme can help patients with a type 2 diabetes diagnosis to better understand their condition and learn how to self-manage effectively.

“By encouraging GP practices in Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes to promote the programme to patients, we have seen a fantastic 18-fold increase in registrations, which should make a real difference to the health and wellbeing of local people.”

For more information and to register, visit the website here

Related topics:LutonMilton KeynesGP practicesData