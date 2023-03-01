Bereaved Milton Keynes Dad welcomes report demanding action for brain tumour patients

Pictured from left, Suki Sandhu with Aman Sumal's wife Jasdip and Aman

A father-of-three who has lost two loved ones to brain tumours has welcomed a new report demanding action to help those affected by the devastating disease.

Suki Sandhu, of Milton Keynes, is among patients, their families, charities, and scientists who have been campaigning for increased funding for research to improve treatment.

Suki’s 50-year-old’s cousin Sarinder ‘Shindi’ Sangha and brother-in-law Aman Sumal, 36, both died of glioblastomas (GBM).

Shindi Sangha who died of a brain tumour

Suki, a product director for online gaming firm Inspired Entertainment, said: “Having lost two amazing young people to this disease, I have seen the lack of support and funding first-hand, and the stress it puts on families knowing their loved ones have a limited time period and limited resources to try and save their lives.

“After seeing this and the aftermath it has on families, I have started to raise awareness for Brain Tumour Research with the hope of raising funds but, most importantly, with the hope the charity and the APPGBT get the right backing and funding from the government to try and attack this disease which is shattering families throughout the country, and the world.

“There is a huge injustice knowing we lost loved ones and the government only allocates 1% of the cancer research funds to brain tumour research. "I know we can’t bring them back, but I pray the government listens and gives the right backing so patients having a better chance of survival and gives loved ones more hope.”

The All-Party Parliamentary Group on Brain Tumours (APPBGT), for which Milton Keynes-based charity Brain Tumour Research provides the secretariat, calls for wide-ranging changes to be made in how research into the disease is funded in its latest Inquiry Report Pathway to a Cure – Breaking Down the Barriers.

It says the current funding system is unfit for purpose and claims patients and families continue to be let down despite the promise of millions of pounds of investment which has not materialised.

The report, published on Tuesday on the eve of national Brain Tumour Awareness Month, was launched by Brain Tumour Research and the Tessa Jowell Brain Cancer Mission.

