Health Secretary Wes Streeting has vowed to divert billions of pounds to GPs in order to “fix the front door” of the NHS.

But it appears that the vast majority of us are already happy with how our local practice operates, according to the latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England.

Almost 700,000 patients in England completed the 2024 survey, which gathers information on how patients feel about their local GP. It reveals the best and worst surgeries in Milton Keynes and beyond.

Across the country, the majority of patients described the overall experience as ‘very good’ (37.1%) or ‘fairly good’ (30.2%).

Not everyone is as happy with their local practice though — 9.4% said their overall experience was ‘fairly poor’ and 9.5% described it as ‘very poor’. The survey was carried out between January 2 and March 25.

Here we reveal the GP practices in Milton Keynes which were voted the best by you. Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients that said they were ‘very good’.

1 . Asplands Medical Centre - Woburn Sands, Milton Keynes There were 260 survey forms sent out to patients at Asplands Medical Centre in Woburn Sands, Milton Keynes. The response rate was 38%, with 100 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 67% said it was very good and 28% said it was fairly good.

2 . The Stonedean Practice - Stony Stratford, Milton Keynes There were 341 survey forms sent out to patients at The Stonedean Practice in Stony Stratford, Milton Keynes. The response rate was 37%, with 127 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 64% said it was very good and 24% said it was fairly good.

3 . The Red House Surgery - Bletchley, Milton Keynes There were 285 survey forms sent out to patients at The Red House Surgery in Bletchley, Milton Keynes. The response rate was 34%, with 97 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 50% said it was very good and 34% said it was fairly good.