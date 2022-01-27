Big Brother star and novelist from Milton Keynes puts best foot forward for charity

A Big Brother finalist and award-winning novelist has signed up to take part in a Brain Tumour Research fundraiser.

Andy West grew up in Milton Keynes and worked as a BBC newsreader, reporter and producer for 15 years before becoming a Big Brother finalist in 2016.

His debut novel The Spirit Engineer is a work of gothic historical fiction that became a Sunday Times best seller and was named as a Bert's Books Book of the Year in 2021.

Now working on his second novel, Andy, 39, of Kennington in South London, is preparing to take part in the Brain Tumour Research charity’s 10,000 Steps a Day in February Challenge, inspired by brain tumour patients who have touched his life and a close friend, who had a recent scare.

He said: “My personal connection is thankfully indirect, but someone extremely close to me had a scare last year and I still worry every day that the scan missed something. I also interviewed a man who was dying when I was a BBC newsreader and reporter. He wanted to make a video for his daughters so he could be with them when they were older – the interview I did with him has stayed with me always.”

He added: “As someone who enjoys reading and is interested in everyday life, time and again I’ve seen the devastation brain tumours can cause and how they can appear out of the blue and take a life away. I worry sometimes that people feel under pressure to behave in a certain way and I don’t know if I could be that brave if I was in that situation, I think I would be very frightened and feel that’s a perfectly valid response.”

Andy, considers walking a form of therapy and is hoping his challenge will raise at least the £274 needed to secure a charity medal, a figure that represents 10% of what it costs to fund one day of research at a Brain Tumour Research Centre of Excellence.

He said: “Being in the Big Brother house drove me around the bend, not being able to walk. I ended up doing laps of the hot tub for hours on end, just to pass the time and keep myself active. The experience gave me terrible anxiety, so ever since being freed from the legendary reality TV prison, I have made the most of my freedom, by walking everywhere and trying to stay away from busy public transport.

“Walking is therapy for me; it's time for me to think about my writing and come up with new characters and ideas. I was already doing 10,000 steps a day because it’s good for my mental health, as well as my physical health, and my brain is important to me as a writer but when I saw the fundraiser, I thought it would be a nicer thing for my walking to be about others and not just me, and for a cause I care about. To raise £274 would be great but I’m hoping to smash through that.”

Andy is married to Nicholas Robinson, who starred as William Beech in the classic TV movie Goodnight Mr Tom

He added: “Like so many couples, Nicholas and I found the last two years a challenge with lockdowns, but walking together every day kept us sane and happy. This challenge for Brain Tumour Research means I will be able to do something special, while carrying on with such a simple thing, that so many couples don't find time to do anymore: simply walk together.”

After a successful first challenge a year ago which raised nearly £1 million to support vital research and campaigning, Brain Tumour Research’s 10,000 Steps a Day in February Challenge is calling for people to step up to the Facebook challenge and make it even bigger and better in 2022. Participants will receive a free emoji Tshirt and fundraising pack when they receive their first donation and a special medal if they raise £274 or more.

Charlie Allsebrook, community development manager for Brain Tumour Research, said: “We welcome Andy’s support as we continue to find vital research into brain tumours to prevent more families being ripped apart by this devastating disease. Less than 12% of those diagnosed with a brain tumour survive beyond five years compared with an average of 50% across all cancers and we are determined to change that. We wish Andy the best of luck with his challenge and encourage more people to follow in his footsteps by signing up too.”

Brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer yet historically just 1% of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to this devastating disease.